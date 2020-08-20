LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, 521 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Kellogg said that 131 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 420 have returned to work.
Last month, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer died from coronavirus complications.
As of Thursday, 159 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for the virus.
Kellogg said 153 have recovered and returned to work and two of the remaining five employees are isolated and recovering at home.
The other three are no longer under quarantine but continuing to recover at home.
So far, LAFD has reported one virus-related death. A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
