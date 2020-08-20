LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thursday is only the first day of online learning for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, but there are already challenges as families grapple with connectivity and miss out on meeting new teachers and friends.

The first day of school was Tuesday, but the first two days of the semester were occupied with orientation. Students logged in Thursday for the first time to actually learn…without much enthusiasm.

“Trying to see teachers through the screen, learn through the screen,” student Luke Faljean said. “It’s just much different from being in school, getting to learn in person.”

Luke’s father, Lawrence, is not working right now so he is able to help him with distance learning. But like other parents, he feels sorrow that his son will not be able to attend school or socialize with friends in person.

“It’s just not the way it should be for these guys,” Lawrence Faljean said. “I remember in eighth grade, being king of the school. Now he’s the king and he’s in Zoom.”

Besides the challenges of learning online, remote learning prevents students from being able to take advantage of services like discounted school meals. Rep. Adam Schiff pitched in at Thomas Starr Middle School to help distribute grab-and-go meals. Schiff, whose own child is in public school, says he’s right there with everyone else who didn’t want to see the new school year start this way.

“For those that are trying to work at the same time, they’re trying to make sure their kids are doing what they should in their class, it’s a really challenging time,” he said.

Schiff said the House passed the HEROES Act, and he hopes the Senate will push it through so schools and cities get the resources they need to eventually reopen safely.