LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Zoo says it will reopen on Aug. 26, nearly five months after closing its gates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo will reopen at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26. General admission and member reservations will be available starting Wednesday at noon.

Since March 13, zoo officials say they’ve been working on a safe, modified reopening experience that will conform with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety protocols.

“By the time we reopen our gates on Aug. 26, the L.A. Zoo will have been closed to our community for an unprecedented 166 days,” the zoo’s CEO and Director Denise M. Verret said in a statement. “The world has changed over the last several months, and so has your Los Angeles Zoo.”

Capacity will be limited, tickets will be timed, face coverings will be required and signs reminding all visitors to maintain a distance of six feet from others will be posted. Indoor and high-touch spaces like the Papiano Playpark and the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children’s Zoo will also be closed. In-person talks, presentations and events will also be temporarily suspended.