RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Residents in the Inland Empire had to contend with a one-two punch of triple-digit temperatures and a deluge of rain Tuesday.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to several inland and mountain communities already broiling under extreme heat.
A “significant weather advisory” was issued by the National Weather Service for an area north of Lake Hughes, where a wildfire continues to burn. The advisory had warned of a “nearly stationary” storm that could bring up to a half-inch of hail and heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding, particularly on Interstate 5 near Gorman, and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster.
In Running Springs, one resident captured heavy rain and thunder on video.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit was in the air above when it captured images of a microburst in Hemet from a distance.
Tuesday was forecast to be the peak of this week’s heat wave, but temperatures are still expected to reach triple digits in several areas of Southern California.