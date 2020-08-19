LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 430 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 48,630 confirmed cases and 917 deaths. There were 25,992 reported recoveries.
Officials said 301 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 97 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 797 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 42,947 confirmed cases and 621 deaths. An estimated 34,550 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, 441 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 130 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 471,011 Riverside County residents and 327,023 San Bernardino County residents had been tested for COVID-19.