EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old DUI suspect has been arrested after a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus collided with a car in East L.A. Wednesday, leaving 12 people injured, including two critically.

Aug. 19, 2020. (CBSLA)

The crash involving a Metro Rapid bus and a Volkswagen Beetle occurred at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Whittier Boulevard, near South Downey Road. SKY2 footage appeared to show the car nearly cut in half.

In total, 12 people were injured, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told CBSLA.

Two people were critically hurt and another 10 sustained minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

