Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One escape for some cooking enthusiasts throughout this pandemic is live online cooking classes.
The non-profit organization, Long Beach Food & Beverage, is offering interactive cooking lessons through Zoom to raise funds for the Long Beach dining community, which has been struggling during statewide coronavirus closures.
Classes, which are expected to start later this month, will be hosted virtually by local chefs and bartenders throughout the Long Beach area for about $35 to $45 each.
Forty percent of ticket sales go directly to the host or their business.
For more information on how to participate or host a live class, visit the Long Beach Food & Beverage website.