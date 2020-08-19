Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) — In these stressful times, cookies for breakfast is understandable – and the Girl Scouts is making it even easier to make it legit.
The Girl Scouts’ newest cookie is “Toast-Yay,” a French toast-inspired cookie flavor dipped in icing. The cookie will be available in Orange County and other markets across the country.
The cookie is not available just yet, however. Toast-Yay, along with other favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, will available in January when Girl Scout cookie season officially starts.
The Girl Scouts of the USA have also launched a new website to make it easier for people buy cookies for home delivery. Buyers can also donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes from the site.