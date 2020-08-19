LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A six-day streak of increases in the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Wednesday when it stayed unchanged at $3.206.
The average price of gas is 1.9 cents more than a week ago and 7.1 cents higher than one month ago but 38.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
It has decreased by 40.9 cents since the start of the year.
The Orange County average price rose three-tenths of a cent for the third consecutive day to $3.195, its highest amount since March 24.
It is 2.4 cents more than a week ago and 8 cents higher than one month ago but 37.2 cents less than one year ago and has decreased 35 cents since the start of the year.
