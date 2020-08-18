LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sean Penn will join a group of celebrities for a live reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” Friday night as part of a one-night fundraiser organized by actor-comedian Dane Cook.

Penn, who co-starred in the 1982 classic, will be joined by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding to raise funds for multiple organizations.

The “Feelin’ A-Live” event will benefit CORE — a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn and Ann Lee that is on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States — and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of coronavirus.

The event, set to start at 5 p.m., will be live-streamed on LiveXLive’s platform, app and social channels, along with Facebook Live and TikTok.

The live-stream will feature a “donate” button on-screen and all proceeds will benefit CORE and REFORM Alliance.

The film’s screenwriter, Cameron Crowe, and director Amy Heckerling will make a special introduction at the beginning of the event, which is also slated to include Henry Goulding, Jimmy Kimmel and Shia LaBeouf.

LiveXLive’s President Dermot McCormack called the movie “a cultural timepiece” and said it was exciting to be a part of its return with Cook and film director-actor Ivan Dudynsky.

“We’ve already seen intriguing success for events and shows of other genres and styles outside of music — from wellness to cannabis to this kind of innovative event. We have continued to support social causes throughout COVID and we stand by the work CORE and REFORM Alliance are doing,” McCormack said.

