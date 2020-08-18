Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as California broils under a heat wave that has caused extreme weather conditions.
Several wildfires are burning throughout the state of California, and high temperatures are taxing the state’s power grid to the breaking point.
“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.