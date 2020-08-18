Comments
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A large tree split and fell onto a car Tuesday afternoon in West Hollywood.
Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the 30-foot tree limb landed across all lanes of North Westmount Drive near Santa Monica Boulevard at about 4:45 p.m. and also brought down some power lines in the area.
A car parked on the street was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
