LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,828 newly confirmed cases and 31 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 47,490 confirmed cases and 912 deaths. There were 24,931 reported recoveries.
Officials said 296 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 90 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,190 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 41,564 confirmed cases and 568 deaths. An estimated 32,871 people have recovered.
As of Saturday, the county’s latest update, 445 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 134 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 207 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 9,297 confirmed cases and 96 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 6,780 had recovered and 2,421 were still under active quarantine.
Officials said 65 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 26 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 462,493 Riverside County residents, 321,641 San Bernardino County residents and 137,577 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.