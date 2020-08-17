LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday an additional 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, 510 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those, 128 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 410 have returned to work.
Two LAPD employees, including one sworn officer, have died from virus-related complications.
Last month, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer died from coronavirus complications.
To date, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported 157 employees have tested positive for the virus.
A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
