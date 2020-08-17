NEAR LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Fire crews Monday were battling a wildfire near Lake Piru that quickly burned about 100 acres.
As of 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 800 acres and was said to be threatening structures on Lechler and Santo Felicia roads. Fire crews also said Piru Canyon Road, between Orchard Street and Lake Piru, was closed.
#HolserFire; Fire is approx 800 acres and has pushed passed the primary objective. Structures are currently threatened on Lechler rd and Santa Felicia rd. @VCFD @CountyVentura @CAL_FIRE @LACoFDPIO #vcfd pic.twitter.com/1uzUhlzLkJ
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 18, 2020
Just an hour prior, the fire had grown to 400 acres and was threatening homes on Santo Felicia Road, and an evacuation warning had been issued for Piru Canyon Road north to Lake Piru, south to Highway 126, east to the Los Angeles County line and west to Piru Canyon Road.
According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze spread from a vehicle that had caught fire near a patch of brush near Lake Piru on Holser Canyon Road at about 2:27 p.m.
The fire was said to be moving to the east in light, flashy fuels and was being pushed by a steady 5 mph wind with a potential to grow to 100 acres. Fire crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisting.