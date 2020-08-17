LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Sharon Stone’s sister was in a desperate fight Monday against the novel coronavirus.

Stone said her sister Kelly was being treated at a hospital in Montana after being diagnosed with the virus. Kelly, who already had lupus before getting sick, has been posting updates from her hospital bed on social media.

The actress said in a social media post that she blames her sister’s illness on people who refuse to wear face coverings, stating that the disease has already had a devastating impact on her family even before Kelly got sick.

“They keep saying that the risks are so small, and that you might not die, and that it’ll be fine, but I’m telling you what’s going on with my family,” Stone said. “My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives, and my sister is not doing well.”

Stone has been vocal on social media about the importance of wearing face coverings, writing in one caption, “One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy.”