PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pasadena that killed a father-of-three.

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street, where officers tried to conduct a traffic stop and said the passenger suspect, identified as 32-year-old Anthony McClain, in the vehicle became uncooperative and didn’t follow orders to be searched.

The suspect allegedly ran into the street, holding his waistband while fleeing, and removed a firearm from his waistband, according to police.

A department statement says an officer saw the gun and “fearing for both his and the public’s safety, the officer fired his weapon twice, striking the suspect at least once in the upper torso.”

McClain was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dozens of people demonstrated outside Pasadena’s La Pintoresca Park on Sunday in response to the fatal shooting and to demand transparency from the police department about what happened.

“This guy’s got a son. He got cousins, uncles, everybody that loves him. A community. Look the community came out for Anthony,” family friend Colyna Winbush said.

Video taken after the shooting showing McClain on the ground in handcuffs with an officer appearing to be on his back caused outrage in the community and raised questions about how he was treated after being shot.

“This is ridiculous. Pasadena needs to care more about the community instead of coming against us because of our color,” McClain’s ex-girlfriend Kimberly Jenkins said.

A Pasadena Police Department spokesperson says an automatic handgun was recovered from the scene, but loved ones and community members want more answers about what transpired during the altercation.

“This is the community showing that we can come together without violence to fight for justice. I hope we get it,” Jenkins said.

The Pasadena Police department says it is gathering the officers’ body-worn cameras from the incident and plans to release that video as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.