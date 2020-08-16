REAL-TIME LAKE FIRE INFORMATION
LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — The extreme weather conditions posed a challenge for firefighters working on the Lake Fire, which as of Saturday night, was 12 percent contained.
As of 8:40 p.m., 18,361 acres have burned as a result of the fire and it remained at 12% containment.
The fire first erupted around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.
At least 12 structures and 21 outbuildings have been destroyed, while thousands more are still threatened.
Officials say more than 100 lightning strikes in the area caused hotspots to flare up. The hot, dry weather was also making it hard for firefighters to get a handle on the fire.
“It is hot, incredibly hot,” said Marc Peebles of the U.S. Forest Service. “Firefighters are working incredibly hard out there but they are taking appropriate safety precautions, drinking lots of water. They are being methodical in their firefighting efforts.”
Many neighborhoods in the area are still under evacuation orders.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.