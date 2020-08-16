Comments
NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing in broad daylight in Norwalk.
The stabbing unfolded around 8 a.m. in the 11800 block of Elcroft Avenue.
It was there that homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of the stabbing.
When they arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
No additional information was available. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.