SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Crews in the San Bernardino National Forest have been working 24-hour shifts this weekend, working to put out flames before they turn into wildfires.
All summer long, campgrounds there have been booked as the pandemic continues and temperatures soar.
On Sunday alone, hundreds of cars were lined up trying to head out of the park.
“It’s kind of starting to feel a little bit like Disneyland up here in Big Bear we are getting an incredible amount of traffic,” said Lisa Cox, San Bernardino National Forest Fire Information Officer.
As people seek relief from hot weather on campgrounds, they’re also increasing the risk of human-caused wildfires that can emerge from campfires.
On any given day this summer, fire prevention technician David Dolezal says he expects to find at least ten illegal campfires on the grounds, like ones created with rocks placed in a ring on the ground.
Officials said campfires can only be active in fire rings designated by the forest service.
According to experts, the heatwave could stick around for at least a few more days, so for people interested in heading up to the mountains to camp, officials recommend checking the forest website for best practices on safe camping during fire season.