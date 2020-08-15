LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans and loved ones of late Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle shared their appreciation for his music and philanthropy on Saturday, which would have been his 35th birthday.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was honored in a post by his partner actress Lauren London, who he shared son Kross with.

Other celebrities, including NBA stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, singers Jhene Aiko and Chaka Khan, and actor Mahershala Ali also gave their condolences.

“King Ermias, best friend, twin flame, greatest teacher, beautiful strong vessel, the spiritual giant that walked Earth. ‘I miss you’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th. Eternally yours, Boogie,” the post read.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 near The Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in South Los Angeles at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Eric Holder, a man Hussle knew, was identified by LAPD as the shooting suspect who killed Hussle and injured two others.

Many stars paid tribute to Hussle during a live-streamed “Celebration of Life” service at the Staples Center on April 11, 2019, including Snoop Dogg, former President Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Throughout his music career, Hussle teamed up with artists like Drake, YG, Kendrick Lamar, and The Game.

Fans have said they remember the rapper for more than just his music, but his involvement in the community.

Hussle owned businesses in the Crenshaw District he was working to uplift, paid for funerals, and also reached out to law enforcement to discuss ways to curb gang violence in the L.A. area.

He left behind both parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, his longtime partner Lauren London, siblings Samiel Asghedom and Samantha Smith, and two children Emani and Kross Asghedom, among other loved ones.