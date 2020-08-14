LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 965 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 45,662 confirmed cases and 881 deaths. There were 23,689 reported recoveries.
Officials said 314 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 91 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 614 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 39,374 confirmed cases and 561 deaths. An estimated 31,755 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, 468 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 152 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 181 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 9,090 confirmed cases and 95 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 6,178 had recovered and 2,817 were still under active quarantine.
Officials said 68 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 25 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 440,349 Riverside County residents, 307,320 San Bernardino County residents and 134,130 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.