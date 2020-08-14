LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport should plan for extra travel time and expect roadway detours as construction continues.
Nightly road closures on the northbound ramp at Century and Sepulveda Boulevards will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m. due to construction, according to airport officials.
The closures, detouring travelers from the area using 96th Street, are set to continue through Aug. 21.
Travelers exiting LAX via Upper World Way South will be detoured around the closures using Circle Way to exit the Central Terminal Area.
A single-lane closure will be required at all times from Aug. 19-21.
Through traffic will be maintained during construction, the airport stated.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)