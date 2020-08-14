Dodger Stadium To Serve As Vote Center For Presidential General ElectionThe Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder, and California Secretary of State announced Thursday that Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the upcoming presidential general election.

Wyndham Championship 'A Recipe For A Bit Of A Birdie-Fest,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanThe Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is the PGA Tour's last event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus"Fellas, this year is not like any other year we've had in the NFL. It's gonna be chaos, it's gonna be change, and it's gonna come every single day."