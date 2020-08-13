LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Researchers at the University of Southern California announced Thursday that they have found the likely order in which COVID-19 symptoms first appear.

According to a new study, people who contract the virus first develop a fever, followed by a cough and muscle pain, then nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The scientists said knowing the order of COVID-19’s symptoms could help those who have contracted the virus know when to seek care and might aid in their decision to self isolate sooner — preventing further spread.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, was led by doctoral candidate Joseph Larsen and scientists Peter Kuhn and James Hicks at the USC Michelson Center’s Convergent Science Institute in Cancer.

The information could also help doctors rule out other illnesses and allow them to better treat patients earlier in their illness — possibly improving outcomes.

“This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19,” Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering, said. “Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient’s condition from worsening.”

The scientists said fever and cough are frequently associated with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, but said the timing and additional symptoms in the gastrointestinal tract set COVID-19 apart.

“The order of the symptoms matter, ” Larsen said. “Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone likely has COVID-19, or another illness, which can help them make better treatment decisions.”

To determine the timeline of COVID symptoms, the study’s authors analyzed more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases collected by the World Health Organization in China from Feb 16-24. They also studied a dataset of nearly 1,100 cases collected by the China Medical Treatment Expert Group via the National Health Commission of China from Dec. 11-Jan. 29.

The researchers also examined data from 2,470 influenza cases in North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere reported between 1994 and 1998 to compare the order of COVID-19 symptoms to those of the common flu.

