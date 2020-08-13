LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 12,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the San Fernando Valley were without power early Thursday morning following a transformer explosion.
At around 2:30 a.m., a transformer exploded and caught fire at an LADWP electrical distributing station at Fulton Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.
The explosion immediately knocked out power to approximately 12,500 customers in the surrounding neighborhoods of Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys.
As of 4:30 a.m., LADWP reported that it had restored power to some customers, but it was unclear how long it would take to fully restore service to everyone affected. The repairs could take up to 16 hours to complete, officials told CBSLA.
There was no word on what caused the explosion.