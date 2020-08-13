OXNARD (CBSLA) — An Oxnard man who police say has been repeatedly arrested this year was arrested again Wednesday on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possessing vehicle master keys.
Jacob Perryman, 35, was found at about 5 a.m. Wednesday inside a green Nissan truck that had been reported stolen and tried to run away, according to Oxnard police.
Detectives with the department’s property crimes unit, who had been checking unattended vehicles due to an increase in car thefts in the area, gave chase and took him into custody a short distance away.
Police say Perryman had already been arrested four times this year for property crime and narcotic-related offenses. Perryman was arrested on suspicion of driving and possessing a stolen vehicle and vehicle master keys, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle with prior arrests.