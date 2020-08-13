LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday an additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, 500 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those, 137 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 405 have returned to work.
Two LAPD employees, including one sworn officer, have died from virus-related complications.
Last month, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer died from coronavirus complications.
To date, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported 157 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Kellogg says 146 have recovered and returned to work, and 10 are recovering at home.
A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
Also Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,999 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 216,139 reported positive cases and 5,171 deaths.
