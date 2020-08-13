LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation will join Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, and the Dream Center for the seventh annual Back-to-School Drive-Thru this Saturday.
The drive-thru distribution will be held on August 15th from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at Dodger Stadium and will support 3,700 pre-registered youth as they kick off their 2020-21 academic year with continued distance learning.
Children will receive backpacks, food boxes made possible by Melissa’s Produce, face masks, sunscreen, hygiene supplies from UCLA Health, Sound Body Sound Mind home physical education kits, school supplies and other materials needed for the new school year.
According to organizers, additional deliveries will be made to families in need in surrounding communities including Echo Park, Vernon, Watts, Lynwood, Chinatown, San Gabriel Valley, Huntington Park, Pacoima, South Gate, Compton, Inglewood, East LA, and Skid Row.
Recipient families include LADF’s Dodgers RBI sports-based youth development program, and partners include the Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley, YMCA Los Angeles, Girls Academic Leadership Academy, Woodcraft Rangers, Crystal Stairs, School on Wheels, and the Compton Unified School District.
Community distributions will also support Pueblos del Rio, Nickerson Gardens, Imperial Courts, San Fernando Gardens, and William Mead Housing.
Since 2011, Ellen & Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, has raised over $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children, living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.