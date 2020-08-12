LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 607 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 43,983 confirmed cases and 853 deaths. There were 22,853 reported recoveries.
Officials said 335 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 106 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 975 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 38,290 confirmed cases and 555 deaths. An estimated 30,157 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, 468 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 152 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 50 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 8,790 confirmed cases. Of those who contracted the virus, 5,574 had recovered, 3,123 were under active quarantine and 93 had died.
Officials said 71 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 26 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 421,273 Riverside County residents, 294,499 San Bernardino County residents and 129,767 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.