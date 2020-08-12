LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Fairfax District’s iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs stand will reopen Wednesday for the first time in nearly five months.
Pink’s, located on La Brea Avenue, shuttered on March 15 due to the coronavirus – the first time it has ever closed since it started back in 1939.
It can expect a long line of fans when it reopens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The eatery said it has installed Plexiglass shields between workers and customers and will have an “ambassador” at the front door to ensure everyone is wearing face coverings and physically distancing. One employee has also been designated as a full-time sanitizer to regularly disinfect all surfaces, such as counters, tables and chairs.
Tables in the outdoor patio have also been rearranged six feet apart and there are sanitizer dispensers throughout the property.
New hours will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.