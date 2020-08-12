LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One additional Los Angeles Police Department employee tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
To date, the LAPD has reported a total of 499 confirmed coronavirus cases among its employees and two deaths that were announced last month.
Officials said 144 LAPD employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure to the virus, and 401 have returned to work.
One additional positive coronavirus case was also reported on Wednesday within the Los Angeles Fire Department, where 157 employees have tested positive for the virus, 145 have recovered and returned to
work, and 11 are recovering at home.
One coronavirus-related death, 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose Perez, was reported late last month.
As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials have reported 2,400 new coronavirus cases and 58 additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 214,270 cases and 5,112 deaths.
