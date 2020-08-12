Evacuations Ordered, Roads Closed As Fast-Growing Lake Hughes Brush Fire Spreads To 10,000-Plus Acres The Lake Fire quickly scorched thousands of acres on Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

Some Ask If City Is Doing Enough To Keep Angelenos Experiencing Homelessness Safe In Wake Of PandemicIn response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, city and state officials have announced increased efforts to safely house people, but encampments remain across the region, prompting some to ask: how effective are those efforts?