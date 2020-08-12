Comments
LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — A brush fire scorched 400 acres on Wednesday afternoon in Lake Hughes, and fire officials said it has the potential to burn 1,000 acres.
The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Angeles National Forest crews are also battling the fast-moving fire.
Fire officials are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to evacuate residents north of the fire, but it is unclear if those evacuations will be mandatory.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Look at your Avalon Camera. You can see the plum of smoke just over the Avalon Casino