GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A former member of Garden Grove’s planning commission was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after allegedly reneging on a $4,000 contract.
Man Jordan Nguyen, 47, was arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation into a a grand theft case.
Garden Grove police say a homeowner reported signing a contract with Nguyen, and giving him $4,000 last fall. The homeowner said Nguyen had claimed to be a licensed architect and had promised to get his blueprints pushed through and approved through his position on the city’s planning commission.
The homeowner told police the contracted work was never performed and the plans were never submitted to the city for approval, and the homeowner’s repeated attempts to resolve the matter went unanswered.
Detectives confirmed Nguyen is not a licensed architect in California and has never been licensed to perform architect work. He was, however, a member of the Garden Grove’s planning commission, and was removed from his volunteer position at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Garden Grove police believe Nguyen may have more victims. Anyone with information about him can contact Detective Stroud at (714) 741-5840.