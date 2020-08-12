LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Community college students in the Los Angeles area can now enroll online at any of the nine schools within the Los Angeles Community College District.
Open enrollment for the fall semester will continue until Aug. 31, when classes begin.
Most fall classes will be online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but many classes that support careers and education for the state’s essential services workforce infrastructure – such as in healthcare, construction, utility and mechanical services – will have limited on-campus instruction.
Current LACCD students can enroll in classes via the student portal, mycollege.laccd.edu, with their student email and password.
First-time, full-time students may be eligible for two years of free tuition, plus a free Chromebook, under the district’s L.A. College Promise Program. New enrollment applications can be found at lacolleges.net or lacollegepromise.org.
