GARDENA (CBSLA) — New details are emerging in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigation into the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado.

The Sheriff’s Department has said the June 18 shooting occurred in an unincorporated area near the city of Gardena after two deputies on patrol spotted Guardado with a gun and he ran.

During a media briefing Wednesday, LASD Cmdr. Chris Marks said investigators recovered a .40-caliber handgun loaded with an illegal 14-round magazine at the scene next to Guardado.

The pistol had Guardado’s DNA on the trigger and magazine, according to Marks.

Investigators say Guardado was not wearing a security guard uniform or clothing, had no California security license, and no one who was interviewed by detectives has admitted to hiring Guardado as a security guard at the location.

Marks also revealed that both deputies who responded to the scene on the day Guardado was

shot had previously gone to the business to investigate a non-fatal shooting on June 7, which has not been linked to Guardado.

Inside that location, Marks said investigators found “numerous bottles” of nitrous oxide gas, or “noz”, saying authorities believe there was “obviously a pattern of criminal activity” at the location.

Security camera video played at Wednesday’s media briefing also showed what appeared a crowd of young men gathered along the side of the location where Guardado was shot.

Other video footage showed the crowd fleeing the area, some with objects that investigators say were “noz” bottles in their hands.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been interviewed by homicide investigators and answered all questions, according to Marks.

Guardado was shot on the evening of June 18 during a foot pursuit and a full autopsy was conducted June 22.

All five gunshot wounds were fatal and there were also graze wounds on the forearms as well as secondary fragment wounds, a coroner’s report said.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

