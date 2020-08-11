HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — If the numbers go the right way, about 7,500 Orange County students could be back in the classroom when school starts on Sept. 9.

Schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster, and Midway City are gearing up to welcome their students back for in-person instruction by making sure classrooms meet specific safety guidelines, including plastic partitions between students and socially distanced desks.

“Our expert maintenance staff cleans the classrooms on a daily basis,” said Ocean View School Board President Gina Clayton Tarvin.

But before the welcome bell rings in the Ocean View School District, Orange County must lower its COVID-19 case count and number of hospitalizations. It must also be off the state’s watch list.

Tarvin said she is optimistic it can happen in the next month. Her district has spent tens of thousands of dollars on supplies to keep students safe.

“We’re going above and beyond what the governor is mandating,” she said. “We’re requiring each and every child and staff member to wear a mask at all times.”

The plan is to start the school year with a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person instruction.

“When the numbers do come down, we are committed to reopening our schools,” Tarvin said.

For parents who want their students to learn online for the entire school year, the Ocean View School District is offering a virtual academy. Sign ups close Friday.