LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — UCLA and USC fans won’t get a chance to cheer on their teams anytime soon after the Pac-12 Conference canceled the fall sports season Tuesday due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
While the decision means both universities and 10 others will have to go without any fall season sports in the near term, officials did indicate that should unspecified conditions improve, they may consider a return to competition for impacted sports after Jan. 1, 2021 – a spring season for football.
Despite the move, student-athletes at all 12 conference schools will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed.
“In listening to our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee present the
latest data over the past few days, it became abundantly clear that, despite
our gargantuan efforts locally and as a conference, there is too much
uncertainty to move forward with athletics practices and competitions at this time,” said Trojans Athletics Director Mike Bonin.
According to UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond, the school “is in
complete support of today’s decision by the Pac-12 CEO Group to postpone all
sport competitions through the end of the calendar year; no game is worth
jeopardizing the health of even one person.”
Earlier Tuesday, the Big Ten became the first of college sports’ power conferences to yield to the pandemic.
The Mountain West Conference, which includes San Diego State, announced Monday that it was postponing its football and other fall sports season indefinitely.
