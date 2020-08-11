Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 94 will donate lunch Wednesday to 100 firefighters and volunteers testing Angelenos for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium.
Lunch will be provided from San Pedro Fish Market.
The food donations are made possible thanks to monetary donations from the union as well as individual Local 94 members.
The union has been feeding healthcare workers and first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has made donations to church food banks in the Harbor area.
The ILWU represents 42,000 members in over 60 local unions in the states of California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii.