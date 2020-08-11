CARSON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after human remains were found on Tuesday near Compton Creek.
Around 2:43 p.m., deputies were called to the 20200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, Rancho Dominguez. When they arrived, the deputies spoke with the person who made the call, who had been working on the creek bed when they found the human remains.
The identity and sex of the remains could not be determined. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will be determining the manner, cause of death and identity.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the website.