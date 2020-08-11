Comments
CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A search was underway for a man arrested on drunken driving charges early Tuesday morning who escaped from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in Calabasas.
The 23-year-old man somehow escaped from deputies at 1:47 a.m. from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station located at 27050 Agoura Rd., according to Deputy Trina Schrader, a sheriff’s spokesperson.
The man, who was unarmed, was described as Hispanic, wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts. His name was not released.
A sheriff’s helicopter was assisting in the search.
Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect’s description was asked to call 818-878-1808.