CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Another horse death at Los Alamitos Race Course was confirmed Monday.
The latest death was a 3-year-old gelding named Secret Tonight who ran in the fifth race at the track Saturday night.
The California Horse Racing Board’s website lists the death as racing-related, but the circumstances were not immediately disclosed.
The track was placed on probation by state regulators in July in response to a spate of horse deaths this year — putting the facility at risk of having its permits suspended — but the CHRB later signed off on a plan to allow the track to continue to operate with increased safety and equine-oversight efforts.
That plan included added another veterinarian to be a “roving observer of horses in training, while entering, exiting, or on the track,” as well as a “security steward,” who oversees veterinary and barn practices. It also included an “entry review panel” of experts who have the authority to remove horses from racing lineups.
Since the beginning of this year, more than 20 horses have died at the track.
