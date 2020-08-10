Comments
SALTON CITY (CBSLA) — A swarm of earthquakes rattled the Salton Sea Monday, the strongest of which was a magnitude-4.6 earthquake.
The first quakes happened at 1:39 a.m., and most of the them were minor, ranging in strength from magnitude-2.0 to 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude-4.6 earthquake struck at about 1:56 a.m., about 63 miles northwest of Palm Springs.
The 4.6 quake occurred at a depth of nearly 7 miles, however, and was not widely felt. A few “Did You Feel It?” responses were reported from Thermal, Indio, San Diego, and San Clemente.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.