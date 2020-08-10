LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,531 newly confirmed cases and 21 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 40,452 confirmed cases and 820 deaths. There were 21,898 reported recoveries.
Officials said 359 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 112 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,133 newly confirmed cases and 49 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 36,072 confirmed cases and 546 deaths. An estimated 28,642 people have recovered.
As of Saturday, the county’s latest update, 485 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 153 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 488 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 8,634 confirmed cases and 92 deaths. There were 5,178 reported recoveries and 3,364 people under active quarantine.
Officials said 83 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 21 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 403,340 Riverside County residents, 283,161 San Bernardino County residents and 127,649 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.