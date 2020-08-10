VENTURA (CBSLA) – A good Samaritan rescued four people from a burning fishing boat off the coast of Ventura Sunday morning, one of whom was later rushed to a hospital.

The four people were aboard a 25-foot recreational fishing boat when it caught fire at around 9:30 a.m., just southwest of Ventura near Anacapa Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Photos showed heavy flames and black smoke engulfing the vessel.

A passing boat came to their rescue, and a good Samaritan brought all four people aboard.

A Coast Guard boat responded and took the four to the USGS Station Channel Islands in Port Hueneme. One of them was then transported to St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

At last report, the survivor was in stable condition, as were the other three. No names were released.

The Los Angeles County and Ventura County fire departments, meanwhile, responded and extinguished the blaze, the Coast Guard reported.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

“This case is a testament to the goodwill that exists amongst Southern California mariners,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, a command duty officer at USCG Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “The immediate actions of the good Samaritan certainly saved the lives of the individuals and kept a bad situation from becoming much worse.”

Anacapa Island is located about 11 miles southwest of Port Hueneme.