La Cañada Flintridge Native Collin Morikawa Hits 'Best Shot Of His Life' Before Fumbling PGA Championship TrophyCollin Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a mostly quiet, chilly afternoon at Harding Park.

Report: UCLA Coach Chip Kelly Contracted CoronavirusThis comes after the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that at least eight UCLA players had recently tested positive for the disease after returning to campus.

LA Chargers Among Only 3 Teams With Zero Players Opting Out Of NFL SeasonThe Chargers will not have any players opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.