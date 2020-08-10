LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Bridge Home shelter was opened in Van Nuys Monday which will serve 70 homeless people.

City Council President Nury Martinez and Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday joined The Salvation Army for the ribbon-cutting at the shelter located in an underused Metro Orange Line parking lot on Aetna Street.

“Today is a big step forward for those who will live here, and we celebrate that,” Martinez said. “It is one step of many more we need to take to help those experiencing homelessness.”

The temporary shelter includes a hygiene trailer with showers, restrooms and laundry service, an administrative trailer for caseworkers and one larger trailer for dorms, which will also provide space for residents’ pets, according to Martinez.

There is also an indoor community room. Outside, the site includes a storage area, a dining area and pet relief space.

The Salvation Army will provide case management services, including housing, substance abuse and mental health assistance. The 46 men and 24 women will also receive three meals a day.

Celebrating the opening of our 21st A Bridge Home Shelter, which is helping more Angelenos move off the streets and start a new chapter. https://t.co/urJF8WXMKU — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 10, 2020

“For our unhoused neighbors, the Aetna A Bridge Home marks the beginning of hope and healing, and a turning point on the road to permanent housing,” Garcetti said.

“Across Los Angeles, communities are standing up to declare that `we are each other’s keeper,’ and I am grateful to Council President Martinez for her leadership, partnership and initiative in steering our city’s 21st A Bridge Home shelter from dream to reality.”

Construction for the $5 million site began in March and was completed in July, Garcetti’s office reported.

