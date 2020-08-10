LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled a series of 55-hour weekend lane closures on the eastbound and westbound 60 Freeway between the 710 and 605 freeways.
The closures are part of a $107 million pavement rehabilitation project meant to extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.
The construction is ongoing Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and an enforced speed limit of 50 mph is enforced throughout the work zone.
The 55-hour lane closures are limited to Friday through Monday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., to minimize traffic impacts.
Lane replacement on westbound 60 Freeway between Paramount Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard is scheduled for Friday, August 14, at 10 p.m. through Monday, August 17, at 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, lane replacement of the freeway between Atlantic Boulevard and 710 Freeway is set for Friday, August 28, at 10 p.m. through Monday, August 31, at 5 a.m.
Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Detour signs will be posted, and although the construction is not a full freeway closure, connectors and onramps will be affected.
Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes.
Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.