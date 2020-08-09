Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a 7-year-old girl who they say went missing with her 24-year-old mother in Koreatown.
Ruby Alvarado was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West Sixth Street, police reported.
At the time, authorities said she was with her mother, Xyla Aguirre. Police said that neither have been seen since.
Alvarado is 3-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Aguirre is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call 213-382-6628 or 877-527-3247.