SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths as of Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 39,076 cases and 720 deaths.
It is unclear how the state’s backlog of reporting cases due to an issue with the electronic laboratory system has affected Orange County’s count, however, officials said the backlog did not impact hospitalizations, which have continued to trend downwards.
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus was 487 as of Sunday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 163 patients in intensive care. Those numbers are down from 491 and 167 on Saturday, and 511 and 177 on Friday.
The rate of residents testing positive for coronavirus in O.C. dipped from 8% to 7.7%, which is below the state’s desired threshold.
Orange County’s case rate per 100,000 residents has gone down from 95.6 to 90, which is higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
